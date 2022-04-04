Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.13.

WCN opened at $139.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.51 and a 200-day moving average of $130.51. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $109.61 and a twelve month high of $141.22.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,938,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

