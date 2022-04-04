Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.61

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.61 and last traded at C$4.61, with a volume of 727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Waterloo Brewing from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The company has a market cap of C$163.62 million and a P/E ratio of 35.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Waterloo Brewing Company Profile (TSE:WBR)
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.
