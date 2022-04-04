Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of WSBF opened at $19.14 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $463.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $55.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

