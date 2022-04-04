Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Limbach (LMB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ: LMB) recently:
- 4/3/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – Limbach had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.
- 3/18/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2022 – Limbach was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “
Shares of LMB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.22. 20,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,504. The company has a market cap of $75.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $11.75.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Limbach (LMB)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.