Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Limbach (LMB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ: LMB) recently:

4/3/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Limbach had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/18/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Limbach was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of LMB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.22. 20,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,504. The company has a market cap of $75.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Get Limbach Holdings Inc alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limbach during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Limbach by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.