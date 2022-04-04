WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Pi Financial to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of WELL stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$5.21. The company had a trading volume of 670,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,523. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$3.76 and a 52-week high of C$8.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.01.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.