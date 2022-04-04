Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $94.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MS. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

