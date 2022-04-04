Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $175.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $148.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.25 and its 200-day moving average is $211.10. Okta has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

