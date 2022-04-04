Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

