Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Scotiabank upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. Scotiabank now has a $110.00 price target on the stock. Welltower traded as high as $99.45 and last traded at $97.88, with a volume of 20421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.82.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WELL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,334,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,078,000 after buying an additional 438,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 312.82%.

Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

