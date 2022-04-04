Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WELL. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.35.

NYSE:WELL opened at $97.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $98.47.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its position in shares of Welltower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Welltower by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

