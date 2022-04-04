Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Werner Enterprises reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

WERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.01. 36,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,219. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $49.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $27,146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 184,768 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

