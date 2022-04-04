WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $146.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCC stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.96. 2,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,575. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $82.17 and a 52-week high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.99.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

