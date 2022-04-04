West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WST. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $417.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $285.29 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $391.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.55.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

