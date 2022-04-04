Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 534.84 and a quick ratio of 534.84. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

