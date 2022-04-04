Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WDC. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. Western Digital has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Western Digital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,390,000 after purchasing an additional 343,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,015,000 after purchasing an additional 162,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

