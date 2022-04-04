Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NYSE WY opened at $38.02 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.67.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
