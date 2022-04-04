Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $38.02 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.