Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.04 Million

Brokerages expect Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) to report sales of $300.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.70 million and the lowest is $297.65 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

NYSE:UP traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 63,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,919. Wheels Up Experience has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Air Lines Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth $241,285,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $51,575,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 815.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,075,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 884,014 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $18,058,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

