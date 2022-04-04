Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $646.27 million, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 165.39%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

