Widepoint (NYSE:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE WYY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,283. The company has a market cap of $33.33 million, a P/E ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 0.85. Widepoint has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

About Widepoint (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

