Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

WVVI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,011. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.05. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

