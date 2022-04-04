Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Trading Down 1.9%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.68 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.68 ($0.22). 805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 21,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.51. The company has a market cap of £9.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78.

Get Windar Photonics alerts:

About Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.