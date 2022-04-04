Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Trading Down 1.9%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.68 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.68 ($0.22). 805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 21,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.51. The company has a market cap of £9.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78.
About Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO)
See Also
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.