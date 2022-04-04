Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

WIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.31.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Wipro has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,524,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,518,000 after purchasing an additional 282,112 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,694,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,338,000 after purchasing an additional 419,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.