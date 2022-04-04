Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

WIT has been the subject of several other research reports. CLSA raised Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of WIT opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 11.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Wipro by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 11.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

