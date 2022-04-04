Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

WTT opened at $1.72 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Wireless Telecom Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $92,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 787,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

