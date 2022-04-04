WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.16 and last traded at $53.28. 40,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 73,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

