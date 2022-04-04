Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Wix.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.53.

Shares of WIX opened at $107.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.42. Wix.com has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.93.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

