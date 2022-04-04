Woonkly Power (WOOP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.66 Million

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Woonkly Power has a total market capitalization of $23.65 million and $4.66 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Woonkly Power has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Woonkly Power coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.14 or 0.07494891 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,378.53 or 0.99481346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00046822 BTC.

About Woonkly Power

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

