Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.48) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 850 ($11.13) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.84) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.64) to GBX 920 ($12.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.75) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 920 ($12.05).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 683.50 ($8.95) on Friday. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 979 ($12.82). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 728.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 802.29. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.