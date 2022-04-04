Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $44.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

XENE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 546,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,079. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.78. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $662,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,154 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,696,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

