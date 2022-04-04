XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $52.09, but opened at $50.86. XPEL shares last traded at $52.01, with a volume of 2,264 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,233,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $1,320,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,800 shares of company stock valued at $17,514,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.92.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 199.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in XPEL by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter worth $228,000.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

