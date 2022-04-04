XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.69.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO stock opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,694,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.