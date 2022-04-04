Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 10.9% Higher

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.98. 11,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 715,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $709.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 3,711.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 888,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 167,968 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 152,816 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $915,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

