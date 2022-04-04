Yield Guild Games Price Up 0.6% This Week (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $334.68 million and approximately $43.59 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for $2.98 or 0.00006476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00048654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.06 or 0.07538240 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,904.63 or 0.99606963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00046551 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,139,662 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.