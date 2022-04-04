Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.18.

YUMC opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04. Yum China has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,864,000 after acquiring an additional 455,108 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,029,000 after acquiring an additional 914,384 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,926,000 after acquiring an additional 419,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,961,000 after acquiring an additional 153,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

