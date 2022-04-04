Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artivion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.05. Artivion posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Artivion will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Artivion.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Artivion in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $184,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,012.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Artivion stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.36. 133,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,782. The firm has a market cap of $840.09 million, a P/E ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Artivion has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

