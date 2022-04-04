Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Points International reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points International in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Points International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Points International stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. Points International has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

