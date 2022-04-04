Zacks: Analysts Expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

CTXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 225,614 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 646.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 181,199 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.81 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries, Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to people suffering from hemorrhoids, NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and I/ONTAK, a protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.