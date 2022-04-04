Zacks: Analysts Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) will report $2.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.61 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $9.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. CIBC upped their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,714,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,519. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 532.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Ovintiv by 820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 103,887 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

