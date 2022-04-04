Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) to report $215.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $222.00 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $239.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $939.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.00 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.26.

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.04. 379,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,275. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 327,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,627,000 after buying an additional 81,057 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,665,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 470.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

