Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) to post $2.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57 billion. Assurant reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year sales of $10.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $10.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.21 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.80. 410,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.43. Assurant has a twelve month low of $141.78 and a twelve month high of $185.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,465,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Assurant by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

