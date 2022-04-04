Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.68 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $6.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.50. 1,013,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,168. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $117.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $77,310,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,613 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

