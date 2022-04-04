Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Apr 4th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) to report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 294.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 84,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,978 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 143.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSTL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,605. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $78.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.43.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

