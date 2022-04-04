Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Intel reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $49.20. 23,700,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,371,570. The company has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.