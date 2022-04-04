Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will post sales of $187.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.20 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $195.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $780.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.16 million to $803.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $874.85 million, with estimates ranging from $822.24 million to $926.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Compass Point cut shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $450,263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after buying an additional 369,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,595,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,651,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after buying an additional 92,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $345.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,699. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $546.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.80. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

