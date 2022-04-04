Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.07 Million

Analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) to post $165.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.20 million and the lowest is $165.00 million. Anaplan posted sales of $129.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $744.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.51 million to $745.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $930.34 million, with estimates ranging from $921.90 million to $947.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

Shares of PLAN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.33. 9,871,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,387,077. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.92. Anaplan has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Anaplan by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.