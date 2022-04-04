Zacks: Brokerages Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.31. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of BSM stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.35. 2,201,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $430,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 60.4% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 334,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

