Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Announce $1.40 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.33. Cabot posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cabot by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cabot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cabot by 26.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Cabot by 11.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

CBT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.43. Cabot has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

