Zacks: Brokerages Expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. Datto posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of Datto stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.15. 41,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. Datto has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $430,467.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $1,060,700.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,490. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.