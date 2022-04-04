Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genenta Science’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genenta Science will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.91) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genenta Science.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNTA shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Genenta Science in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.65. 1,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,759. Genenta Science has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

