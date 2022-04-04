Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $90.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.74 million to $92.45 million. Hims & Hers Health posted sales of $52.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year sales of $377.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.71 million to $377.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $456.06 million, with estimates ranging from $441.09 million to $479.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,564. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.18.

In related news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,896 shares of company stock valued at $714,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

